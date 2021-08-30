Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Buys $150,355.28 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,375. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $999.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

