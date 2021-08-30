Imago BioSciences (IMGO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ: IMGO):

8/10/2021 – Imago BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Imago BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Imago BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Imago BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

IMGO stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. Imago BioSciences Inc has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.74.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

