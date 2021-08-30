Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Avangrid by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

