Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $483,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,356 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

