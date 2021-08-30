Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 850 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $184.98 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $132.39 and a one year high of $185.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.