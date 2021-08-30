Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $74.38.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock valued at $204,640,925. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

