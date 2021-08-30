Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $289,000 Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $174.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $180.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several analysts have commented on AMG shares. upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.