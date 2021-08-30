Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,884 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bunge by 91.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 30.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

