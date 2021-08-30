III Capital Management Makes New $970,000 Investment in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Separately, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

