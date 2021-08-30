ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 22.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.5% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $1,619,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.33. 114,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,995,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

