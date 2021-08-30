ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.15. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,216. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.88.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

