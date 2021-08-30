ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

YUM traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

