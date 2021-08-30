ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.51. 46,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

