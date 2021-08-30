ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,129. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

