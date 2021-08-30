ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,037,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.