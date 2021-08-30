ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

DHR traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,190. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $323.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

