ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. ICF International reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICF International.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in ICF International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ICF International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ICFI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,015. ICF International has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
