ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. ICF International reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

ICFI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in ICF International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ICF International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,015. ICF International has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.