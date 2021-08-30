Ian Fillinger Purchases 3,800 Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

Shares of IFP stock traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.14. 250,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,382. Interfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

