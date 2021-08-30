i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.
Shares of IIIV stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.96 million, a PE ratio of -85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
