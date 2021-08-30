i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.96 million, a PE ratio of -85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

