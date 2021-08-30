Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

