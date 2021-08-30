H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HR.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.82.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.23. 35,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.54.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.