Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $6,532,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 28.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $90.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,383 shares of company stock worth $2,405,175 over the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

