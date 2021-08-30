Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,127 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $44.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,181,846. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

