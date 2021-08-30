HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of HomeStreet worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

