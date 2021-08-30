Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $323.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.