Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.00

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.00 and last traded at $144.00, with a volume of 7657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.90.

A number of analysts have commented on HRC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

