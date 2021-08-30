High Liner Foods Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$13.23. 31,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.99. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$7.87 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,150. Insiders acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

