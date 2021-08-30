Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HENC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 85,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,848. Hero Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.
About Hero Technologies
