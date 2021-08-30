Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 85,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,848. Hero Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin in the State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

