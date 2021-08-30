Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $80.62 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.15.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

