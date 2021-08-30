Head to Head Contrast: Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) vs. Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.27 $1.54 billion N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vedanta and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vedanta beats Pure Energy Minerals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

