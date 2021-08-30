Head-To-Head Contrast: Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) vs. The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grow Solutions and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of The Hackett Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Solutions and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group 8.18% 17.44% 12.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Solutions and The Hackett Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group $239.48 million 2.43 $5.47 million $0.42 46.38

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. The company was founded by Ted A. Fernandez and David N. Dungan in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

