Head-To-Head Comparison: Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) vs. Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash 4.90% -0.25% -0.19% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Largo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $196.95 million 2.13 -$27.15 million ($1.52) -20.53 Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.24 $6.76 million $0.11 123.73

Largo Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrepid Potash. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intrepid Potash and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 0 1 1 0 2.50 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.34%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Intrepid Potash on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

