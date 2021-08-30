Head to Head Analysis: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Meridian alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meridian and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 2 5 0 2.71

Banc of California has a consensus target price of $20.79, suggesting a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Meridian.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 20.75% 25.72% 2.11% Banc of California 23.60% 10.55% 0.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian and Banc of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.18 $26.44 million $4.27 6.69 Banc of California $309.13 million 3.00 $12.57 million $0.40 45.60

Meridian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banc of California. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Banc of California beats Meridian on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.