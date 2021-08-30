HCW Biologics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:HCWB)

HCW Biologics’ (NASDAQ:HCWB) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. HCW Biologics had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During HCW Biologics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. HCW Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.