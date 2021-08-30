Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:HYACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYACU opened at $9.88 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 36.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 328,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,120 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

