Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the July 29th total of 484,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of HAPP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.08. 125,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,108. Happiness Biotech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.71% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Happiness Biotech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

