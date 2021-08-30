Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.68% of Hanmi Financial worth $27,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 74.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $602.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

