Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.