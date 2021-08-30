Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Avantor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,437,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

AVTR opened at $39.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

