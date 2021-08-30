Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.67

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $14.35. Guild shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 288 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Guild alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $886.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Guild during the first quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Guild during the first quarter worth $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.