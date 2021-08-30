GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $941,000 Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of The Shyft Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.