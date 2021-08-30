GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 533 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Citi Trends by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citi Trends by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN opened at $85.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $794.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.16. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

