GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 20,102 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in National Vision by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in National Vision by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 691,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of EYE opened at $57.70 on Monday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.