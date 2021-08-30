Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Group 1 Automotive has decreased its dividend by 38.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $24.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $166.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.95. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

