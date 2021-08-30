Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.51. 9,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,087. The company has a market cap of $183.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

