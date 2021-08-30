Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.89. 264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,965. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

