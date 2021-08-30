Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $416.23. The company had a trading volume of 218,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,120. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $414.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

