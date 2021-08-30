Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 7,950 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,150. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.