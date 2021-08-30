Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.49. 103,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.25. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.