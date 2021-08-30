Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $504.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,689. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

